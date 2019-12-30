Sign up
Photo 730
30th Dec Bedford Ouse
Bedford River Ouse Embankment
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Val Petersen
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
2
2018 to 2020
SM-A530F
29th December 2019 11:07am
embankment
bedford
riverouse
