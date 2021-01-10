Sign up
Photo 1107
10th Jan Fireplace
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Val
ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
Views
3
Album
Daily Album to 2021
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
7th January 2021 8:36pm
Tags
theme-thirds
