Previous
Next
12th Jan Portuguese Cockerel II by valpetersen
Photo 1109

12th Jan Portuguese Cockerel II

My challenge this week is to capture Black on Black
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Val

ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise