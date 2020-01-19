Previous
Next
19th Jan SOOC by valpetersen
19 / 365

19th Jan SOOC

Wendy @farmreporter is my get pushed partner for this week, and she has challenged me to take night shots. I thought I'd post a "baseline" shot to show just how well-matched her challenge is!
Over the weekend, I visited Canary Wharf, to follow the "Winter Lights" trail. My problem is, I don't want to lug round a tripod, and because such a long exposure time is needed, I wobble, the light level changes slightly and people move!
I've got a small table-top tripod I'm going to try with again tomorrow, hoping to find a convenient wall or ledge to set it up on!
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise