27th Jan Vortography frame by valpetersen
27 / 365

27th Jan Vortography frame

I'm having a go at the vortography challenge, but have no mirrors! Tried out holographic patterned card, folded into a roughly geometric shape. It doesn't really work as a vortograph, but makes an ok frame for the lights.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Val Petersen

Corinne ace
very nice colors !
January 28th, 2020  
