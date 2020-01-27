Sign up
27th Jan Vortography frame
I'm having a go at the vortography challenge, but have no mirrors! Tried out holographic patterned card, folded into a roughly geometric shape. It doesn't really work as a vortograph, but makes an ok frame for the lights.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1199
photos
49
followers
87
following
7% complete
View this month »
3
1
Themes and Challenges 2020
Canon EOS 1200D
27th January 2020 5:59pm
Tags
kaleidoscope
,
holographic
,
vortography
Corinne
ace
very nice colors !
January 28th, 2020
