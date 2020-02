10th Feb ac-peteturner

having a go at the Artist Challenge. Based on "Umbrella reflection"by Pete Turner, 1970.

I thought this would be simple to do, but of course, he had the spokes head on and a neat vertical drop dividing red and blue, straight down the middle of his shot.

Also, my Photoshopping skills are messy, as my version is ancient and I've never found out how to use layers.

Heigh ho, all about learning.....