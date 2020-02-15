Previous
15th Feb GP394 by valpetersen
46 / 365

15th Feb GP394

My get pushed partner Annie @annied challenged me to take pictures of a subject from different angles and combine them in a collage. I chose a tub of crocus from the garden.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
12% complete

Photo Details

Thankyou, Annie @annied for my get-pushed challenge this week. We had a sunny day, between Storms Ciara and Dennis, so shot outside quickly to capture the crocus. The collage took a while, but was quite pleased with the result.
February 15th, 2020  
