Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
15th Feb GP394
My get pushed partner Annie
@annied
challenged me to take pictures of a subject from different angles and combine them in a collage. I chose a tub of crocus from the garden.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1235
photos
49
followers
92
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
43
774
44
775
45
776
46
777
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
crocus
,
get-pushed-394
Val Petersen
ace
Thankyou, Annie
@annied
for my get-pushed challenge this week. We had a sunny day, between Storms Ciara and Dennis, so shot outside quickly to capture the crocus. The collage took a while, but was quite pleased with the result.
February 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close