4th March Snow, not Sand! by valpetersen
64 / 365

4th March Snow, not Sand!

"Sunloungers" on the snowy beach beside our lunchtime rifugio. Another try at bw low key for get-pushed, also tagged for BW challenge. Thankyou Wendy for another excellent suggestion
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
