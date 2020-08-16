16th August "Wave to the People" Tower Bridge Oct 2016

My get-pushed challenge this week is to capture "Industrial or man-made"

The weather has been extreme - temps over 37 degrees; tens of thousands of fish floating dead in the local pond with water temperatures over 31 degrees; thunderstorms and rounding off with a couple of days persistent drizzle

Not really ideal conditions, then

Plus, our little corner of Hampshire, UK is woefully short on camera-worthy "Industrial" features

So, for all these reasons, I've had to delve into the archives for this week's challenge