Previous
Next
Sept 4th Shadows by valpetersen
248 / 365

Sept 4th Shadows

my get-pushed partner this week challenged me to either shoot or edit monochrome - but not BW
I've tried several different colour palettes, but think this is my favourite
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
@northy - Thankyou for the excellent challenge - it's given me the chance to explore colour adjustment settings which I rarely use. I've tried several variations over the week, but think this is my favourite colour theme
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise