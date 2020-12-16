Previous
Dec 16th Hearts by valpetersen
351 / 365

Dec 16th Hearts

Our Anniversay falls on the day before Christmas Eve - 39 years this year! We're hoping to be able to celebrate our Ruby Wedding with all of the family home with us, next year
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Val Petersen

Val Petersen

Val Petersen ace
@suez1e - another take on the theme of "love" - thanks again for the challenge
December 18th, 2020  
