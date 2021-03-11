Previous
Next
March 11th Retrospective by valpetersen
Photo 436

March 11th Retrospective

This was taken for my reel of 12 challenge wc 15th March - popped in here to plump up my "negative space" section a little more
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Val

ace
@valpetersen
So, 2020.....that was a year to forget. 4th Jan the UK entered its 3rd National Lockdown. So this will be another year of treasuring my...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise