Stained windows by vanessaatack
48 / 365

Stained windows

This photograph was taken in a restaurant, which was originally built as a chapel for the nearby orphanage. The orphanage is now a prison and the chapel a restaurant, the food is amazing and is cooked by the prisoners.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Vanessa Atack

Caroline ace
Interesting! The windows are beautiful.
February 16th, 2020  
