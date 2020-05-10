Previous
Next
Canasta by vanessaatack
123 / 365

Canasta

We have started playing Canasta during Lockdown. It takes a lot of concentration.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Vanessa Atack

@vanessaatack
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise