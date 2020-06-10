Previous
A walk across Altrincham golf course by vanessaatack
137 / 365

A walk across Altrincham golf course

Today’s photo, a wet walk across the golf course. Lovely wide open fields which then merge into winding pathways, under the trees and around the duck pond.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Vanessa Atack

@vanessaatack
37% complete

