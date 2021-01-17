Sign up
Photo 2272
A visit to the park.
With the lockdown days behind us ( hopefully!) and feeling stronger after my stay in hospital I visited the park for some sunning and a change. Of scene. I went when it was time to close so did not face the usual crowds
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Veena Gupta
@veengupta
I am back to explore my photography skills। I had a long spell with an operation in hospital and the recovery period thereafter.
2272
photos
25
followers
66
following
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Views
2
365
sunlight
,
sea
,
walk
,
park
,
health
,
breezes
