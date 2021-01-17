Previous
Next
A visit to the park. by veengupta
Photo 2272

A visit to the park.

With the lockdown days behind us ( hopefully!) and feeling stronger after my stay in hospital I visited the park for some sunning and a change. Of scene. I went when it was time to close so did not face the usual crowds
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Veena Gupta

@veengupta
I am back to explore my photography skills। I had a long spell with an operation in hospital and the recovery period thereafter. A big...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise