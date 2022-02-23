Previous
Withered by velina
Withered

These are some withered flowers of potted plants, which I kept. I think they are still beautiful, but in another way. I use them for decoration, soon it will become bigger, as my orchids are blooming now.
Velina

I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very pretty display on that plate. Love the colors.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Still very pretty.
