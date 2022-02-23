Sign up
85 / 365
Withered
These are some withered flowers of potted plants, which I kept. I think they are still beautiful, but in another way. I use them for decoration, soon it will become bigger, as my orchids are blooming now.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very pretty display on that plate. Love the colors.
February 23rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Still very pretty.
February 23rd, 2022
