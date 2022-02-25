Previous
Blue skies, but not for everyone... by velina
87 / 365

Blue skies, but not for everyone...

Today I am still thinking about all the craziness happening in Ukraine. People there are going through a nightmare and suddenly their only main goal is staying alive and safe... All the other things become meaningless and some of them are living in the basements with food supplies for two days only. They are scared and have no idea about what's coming tomorrow. It's almost unbelievable it's happening only 300 km away from my city. Meanwhile I have my regular day routine and think how lucky I am being alive, healthy, working and able to go wherever I want to. Today I had some time outside with the kids after kindergarten. Little ones were running around carefree and I was thinking what it's like to suddenly get some bombs from the sky... I just thanked God and fate that we are alive, free and prayed we never have to experience what people in Ukraine do.
Prayers for peace!

Thank you for all of your comments and favs ❤️
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Photo Details

KWind ace
Gorgeous sky!!
February 26th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. In truth, I can't even fathom the fear and terror they must feel. Like you, I am so thankful everyday for the simple joys I am able to experience. I pray that people will start treating each other with empathy and compassion. (Pretty shot.)
February 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very nice shot of the pretty sky. It's difficult to ignore what's happening in Ukraine and not to feel some despair
February 26th, 2022  
