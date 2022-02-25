Blue skies, but not for everyone...

Today I am still thinking about all the craziness happening in Ukraine. People there are going through a nightmare and suddenly their only main goal is staying alive and safe... All the other things become meaningless and some of them are living in the basements with food supplies for two days only. They are scared and have no idea about what's coming tomorrow. It's almost unbelievable it's happening only 300 km away from my city. Meanwhile I have my regular day routine and think how lucky I am being alive, healthy, working and able to go wherever I want to. Today I had some time outside with the kids after kindergarten. Little ones were running around carefree and I was thinking what it's like to suddenly get some bombs from the sky... I just thanked God and fate that we are alive, free and prayed we never have to experience what people in Ukraine do.

Prayers for peace!



