Snowing by velina
Snowing

It is snowing the whole day, but the snowflakes are melting away because it was 2 degrees. There was also strong wind, so it was not the most pleasant weather. Tomorrow we are travelling, we are going to another town, where my husband's parents live. I hope the kids will have the luck to see some snow and make a snowman... at least a tiny one :) Here on the Black sea we rarely have snow, let alone a snow cover. The last several years climate has changed a lot, we used to have Moderate continental climate, now it seems to be more like Subtropical or Mediterranean.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Velina

Phil Howcroft
I like the narrative and photo velina
February 28th, 2022  
