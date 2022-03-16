Previous
by velina
106 / 365

It's a filler, but I didn't take any photo today and I am too tired to do it in the evening as my eyes are shutting the moment I sit on the couch.
16th March 2022

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
29% complete

Boxplayer ace
Lovely. Get some rest. 🙂
March 16th, 2022  
