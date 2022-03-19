Sign up
109 / 365
Saturday breakfast
The most pleasant time during the week is Saturday morning 😊
Thank you for your lovely comments and support for yesterday's photo, everything's fine already.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Boxplayer
ace
Saturday breakfast is indeed a fine time.
March 20th, 2022
