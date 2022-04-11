Previous
Next
The Cathedral by velina
132 / 365

The Cathedral

The Dormition of the Mother of God Cathedral is one of the symbols of Varna and the third largest cathedrals in Bulgaria. Last year there was a restoration of the domes with gold.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise