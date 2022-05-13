Previous
Isn't it beautiful? by velina
164 / 365

Isn't it beautiful?

I'm considering whether to keep this beautiful bijou. My husband brought me the camera from his work, they used it for product photography. It's an old one, but very decent. I was a Canon user for many years, last DSLR was 6D. Then I switched to Sony alpha 7IIR, but somehow I couldn't get used to it, although it was amazing, and with two little kids I just didn't have that time for photography anymore. I decided I don't need to have several thousands invested in the closet. I sold everything and bought a mobile device with one of the best cameras. It does take great photos, but it is just not the same. So that's why I am thinking about a real camera again. This beautiful retro design of Fuji is really tempting me and I might get used to Fuji design while using it. If I upgrade again it would be with a mirrorless camera with interchangeable lens. I read some reviews about Fuji cameras, their style is very much about documentary photography, with high-quality natural colours. I think I should give it a try!
Any feedback from Fuji users? I would be very thankful.
Velina

I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Diana ace
It looks like a lovely camera to me, I have no idea about it though.
May 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd sure give it a go before deciding
May 14th, 2022  
kali ace
i like how these are styled like a retro film camera, probably feels great in the hands
May 14th, 2022  
kali ace
looking up photos tagged as x20 I found @quietpurplehaze used to use one of these cameras ,
May 14th, 2022  
