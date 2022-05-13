Isn't it beautiful?

I'm considering whether to keep this beautiful bijou. My husband brought me the camera from his work, they used it for product photography. It's an old one, but very decent. I was a Canon user for many years, last DSLR was 6D. Then I switched to Sony alpha 7IIR, but somehow I couldn't get used to it, although it was amazing, and with two little kids I just didn't have that time for photography anymore. I decided I don't need to have several thousands invested in the closet. I sold everything and bought a mobile device with one of the best cameras. It does take great photos, but it is just not the same. So that's why I am thinking about a real camera again. This beautiful retro design of Fuji is really tempting me and I might get used to Fuji design while using it. If I upgrade again it would be with a mirrorless camera with interchangeable lens. I read some reviews about Fuji cameras, their style is very much about documentary photography, with high-quality natural colours. I think I should give it a try!

Any feedback from Fuji users? I would be very thankful.