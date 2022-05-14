Sign up
165 / 365
Macro
I've been missing macro shots, so the first thing I tried was the super macro mode :)
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
0
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
165
photos
62
followers
104
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
My 365 project
Camera
X20
Taken
3rd January 2013 7:11pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty macro shot.
May 15th, 2022
