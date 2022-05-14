Previous
Macro by velina
165 / 365

Macro

I've been missing macro shots, so the first thing I tried was the super macro mode :)
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
45% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty macro shot.
May 15th, 2022  
