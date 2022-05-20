Previous
Next
Black and white by velina
167 / 365

Black and white

I was absent for a while, but I needed a little break.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise