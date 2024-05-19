Previous
Never bored of green by velina
193 / 365

Never bored of green

Today we visited the zoo with my daughter and two of her friends from kindergarten. This is from the pelicans and swans area.

I am still getting used to my new phone and its camera, (it’s my first iPhone in my life) and I am considering returning to this project soon :)
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise