193 / 365
Never bored of green
Today we visited the zoo with my daughter and two of her friends from kindergarten. This is from the pelicans and swans area.
I am still getting used to my new phone and its camera, (it’s my first iPhone in my life) and I am considering returning to this project soon :)
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
52% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
My 365 project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th May 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
reflection
,
water
