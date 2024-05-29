Previous
Just another day by velina
Just another day

Another usual day at work and I feel quite demotivated lately. I took this shot at the end of the working day looking for some inspiration in the regular surroundings. It worked well in black and white
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great mundane image
May 29th, 2024  
