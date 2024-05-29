Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
Just another day
Another usual day at work and I feel quite demotivated lately. I took this shot at the end of the working day looking for some inspiration in the regular surroundings. It worked well in black and white
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Album
My 365 project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th May 2024 3:55pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great mundane image
May 29th, 2024
