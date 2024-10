Stair Access Roof Hatch

Another type of access hatch commonly used in Adelaide is the stair access roof hatch. Stair access roof hatches are similar to roof hatches but are designed specifically for use with staircases. They provide a secure and easy-to-use access point for stairways leading to rooftops or other elevated areas. Stair access roof hatches are available in a variety of materials and sizes, allowing them to be customized to fit almost any stairway design.