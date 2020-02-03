Previous
Storytelling Self Portrait 3 by vempy
3 / 365

Storytelling Self Portrait 3

Born in Lahr, West Germany, right before the wall came down. I’m not actually German, but my father was posted there for four years and I came along at the end. Only lived there for around six months before we went back to Canada.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Kaylan Landry

@vempy
