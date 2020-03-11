Sign up
Photo 1626
Of course not my photo...
... and not a photo really, but it steals the day. Wish me luck figuring out in two days how to teach three hands-on interactive language classes all remotely
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
kali
ace
ugh! at least we have technology these days to help fascilitate
March 11th, 2020
