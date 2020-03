Gloomy

That sums up today. But I don't mind gloomy, and - as I am figuring out - I don't mind social distancing a bit. Later wake-ups, no stress looking for car and house keys, running late, picking up kids etc etc.. As for social interaction - believe it or not, at the end of the day, I still need my "completely alone" time from all the social interaction we get during the day. :) So, provided I have enough food and alcohol, I can be doing it for a very very very very long time.