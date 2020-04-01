Previous
Next
Treat yourself by vera365
Photo 1643

Treat yourself

Still playing the photo game with my students. Today's prompt was - What do you do to give yourself a treat. Mine is easy, the coffee. The good coffee.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise