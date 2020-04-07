Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1647
Zoombombing my class
These guys come up to the window to eat bird seeds while I am teaching sometimes. This time, I had my camera ready.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2078
photos
233
followers
101
following
451% complete
View this month »
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th April 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
gosh those tags in her ears! Are they to protect from hunters or to identify for farmer?? A fab picture of her Vera
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close