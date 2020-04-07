Previous
Zoombombing my class by vera365
Zoombombing my class

These guys come up to the window to eat bird seeds while I am teaching sometimes. This time, I had my camera ready.
Vera

JackieR ace
gosh those tags in her ears! Are they to protect from hunters or to identify for farmer?? A fab picture of her Vera
April 7th, 2020  
