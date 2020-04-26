Previous
Next
I should stop by vera365
Photo 1659

I should stop

I got used to just sticking my camera out of the window towards the bird feeder.... really need to find time and motivation to challenge myself to something else.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You get a beautiful result with your camera! Focus and colour!
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise