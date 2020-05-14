Well, hello there!

Mama fox and three pups! I've never seen them before, but today they were frolicking right behind the fence in the little wilderness next to our yard and seemed to be quite at home. There is a big burrow there, I though it was groundhog's, but maybe it was fox's? And they just didn't come out yet? Or maybe they moved there now? Or maybe they are just feeding on the army of rabbits we seem to have in the backyard? Anyhow, I had a blast. The only problem, it was too late, gloomy and dark, I had to turn up the ISO really really hi - these guys are FAST!