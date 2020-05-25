Previous
Next
5 by vera365
Photo 1672

5

Sally challenged me to take a picture of 5 subjects - different or similar ones. We have a LOT of those on our yard, so while kids were running around blowing the parachutes, I took one to take a picture.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vera ace
@salza Here is a photo of 5 subjects!
May 25th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous clarity and details
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise