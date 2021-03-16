Sign up
Photo 1816
Cool without effort
It's unfair... this was me testing the camera, and he looks cool. It took him lots and lots and lots of frames to get one decent photo of me. Some people are just photogenic.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
6
2
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2251
photos
217
followers
93
following
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th March 2021 4:09pm
gloria jones
ace
Great portrait of this handsome lad
March 17th, 2021
Mallory
ace
What a great photo!!
March 17th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Haven’t I said before that you have the cutest kid in the world? He’s going to be a very good looking young man someday.
March 17th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Love this portrait! Very photogenic youngster!
March 17th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Great portrait!
March 17th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
fabulous vera
March 17th, 2021
