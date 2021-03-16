Previous
Next
Cool without effort by vera365
Photo 1816

Cool without effort

It's unfair... this was me testing the camera, and he looks cool. It took him lots and lots and lots of frames to get one decent photo of me. Some people are just photogenic.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great portrait of this handsome lad
March 17th, 2021  
Mallory ace
What a great photo!!
March 17th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Haven’t I said before that you have the cutest kid in the world? He’s going to be a very good looking young man someday.
March 17th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Love this portrait! Very photogenic youngster!
March 17th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Great portrait!
March 17th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
fabulous vera
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise