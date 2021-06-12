Sign up
Photo 1865
Everning Spectacle
The thunderstorm this evening ended in a weird light coming from the "wrong" side - when I looked out, I found that huge white cloud filling up the sky and reflecting the setting sun. I like it better on black.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
0
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th June 2021 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
