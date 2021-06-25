Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1870
I might be eating your plants, but I am super super cute!
A new generation of groundhogs in our yard. This one decided to stay right by the window and pose for photos. Too bad it was getting really dark.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
1
2
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2304
photos
215
followers
94
following
512% complete
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th June 2021 9:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise Wood
ace
So adorable :0 And his is the first time I've ever seen one - thanks :) fav
June 26th, 2021
