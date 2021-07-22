Sign up
Photo 1880
Job with benefits
My kid is feeding neighbors’ chickens while they are on vacation. He also gets to keep the eggs and pick veggies that are ready :)
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2314
photos
213
followers
94
following
515% complete
View this month »
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Granagringa
ace
nice job...not only son's ...the lighting is lovely on this.
July 23rd, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Looks like a nice trade off!
July 23rd, 2021
