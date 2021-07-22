Previous
Job with benefits by vera365
Photo 1880

Job with benefits

My kid is feeding neighbors’ chickens while they are on vacation. He also gets to keep the eggs and pick veggies that are ready :)
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Vera

@vera365
Granagringa ace
nice job...not only son's ...the lighting is lovely on this.
July 23rd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Looks like a nice trade off!
July 23rd, 2021  
