Armageddon by vera365
Photo 1885

Armageddon

Unfortunately, only a very zoomed-in cell phone shot, but the view was mind-blowing! This is my husband coming down a dune after watching a sunset - a cloud was coming from behind it, list by a setting sun.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
judith deacon ace
Wow! So dramatic.
August 21st, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
sure does look like it
August 21st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...Great sense of scale...
August 21st, 2021  
