Sluggo is being born by vera365
Photo 1993

Sluggo is being born

Local artist David Zinn drawing his character Sluggo at the Summer festival in town. Always fun to watch. Also fun to find Sluggo (and his friends) around town some time. Here is the instagram page of the artist: https://www.instagram.com/davidzinn/
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Vera

