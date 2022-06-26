Sign up
Photo 1997
Not a museum!
A 100-year old Spanish mission-style house for sale in the neighborhood. We got a tour today. The most impressive - solid oak doors with hand-made hardware and rivets, each weighing a ton!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
2
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2431
photos
194
followers
80
following
547% complete
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
I love Spanish mission style homes. There are a few in my area that have the neat arched openings for doors, windows, etc.. Great capture...
June 26th, 2022
