Not a museum! by vera365
Not a museum!

A 100-year old Spanish mission-style house for sale in the neighborhood. We got a tour today. The most impressive - solid oak doors with hand-made hardware and rivets, each weighing a ton!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Vera

Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
I love Spanish mission style homes. There are a few in my area that have the neat arched openings for doors, windows, etc.. Great capture...
June 26th, 2022  
