Straits of Mackinac by vera365
Straits of Mackinac

Lake Michigan to the left, Lake Huron to the right. Mackinac Bridge in the middle, connecting Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Vera

ace
@vera365
Call me Joe ace
Stunning capture 👌
July 27th, 2022  
