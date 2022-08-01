Well…. It’s hard to explain….

I thought of flipping this photo upside down, but it’s already kind of hard to comprehend what’s going on. It is the Kitch-iti-kipi, or the “Big Spring” in the Upper peninsula of Michigan. There are 10.000 gallons of crystal-clear water being pumped every minute from the bottom of what looks like a lake - with the water of incredible color and clarity. In the shadows of the trees, you see clearly how the bottom of the spring slopes down, and the fish is enjoying the cold water. Plus the weird underwater world of some plants growing up and some growing down from the fallen trees under water. And the swirling sand in the middle of the spring where it is being kicked up by the spring force. It’s really hard to describe the beauty of it all.



Try it on black, the colors really pop.