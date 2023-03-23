Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2122
What would you do? A poll, of sorts :)
I am trying to nest in my office. Here are three options - which one would you pick????
Option 1: put the desk against the empty wall on the right. A plus - light coming from the left, sideways view of the entrance door (behind the camera). Minus - staring at the prison-like cement wall.
Option 2: put the desk against the left wall under the bookshelves. Plus - use the wasted space under the shelves. Minus - light comes from my right.
Option 3: pictured here. Desk facing the window. Plus - relaxing view of tree tops/sky. Minus - sitting with your back to the door.
I myself can’t decide. Curious what everyone thinks. Thanks!
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2556
photos
186
followers
86
following
581% complete
View this month »
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close