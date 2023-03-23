What would you do? A poll, of sorts :)

I am trying to nest in my office. Here are three options - which one would you pick????



Option 1: put the desk against the empty wall on the right. A plus - light coming from the left, sideways view of the entrance door (behind the camera). Minus - staring at the prison-like cement wall.



Option 2: put the desk against the left wall under the bookshelves. Plus - use the wasted space under the shelves. Minus - light comes from my right.



Option 3: pictured here. Desk facing the window. Plus - relaxing view of tree tops/sky. Minus - sitting with your back to the door.



I myself can’t decide. Curious what everyone thinks. Thanks!