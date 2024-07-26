Sign up
Photo 2225
Apple-vinegar-fossil soup
Ran out of the regular vinegar but wanted to soak this fossil clump found on the beach. Supposed to dissolve the stuff around the fossils a bit. Apple vinegar it is then.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2659
photos
150
followers
72
following
609% complete
