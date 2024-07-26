Previous
Apple-vinegar-fossil soup by vera365
Apple-vinegar-fossil soup

Ran out of the regular vinegar but wanted to soak this fossil clump found on the beach. Supposed to dissolve the stuff around the fossils a bit. Apple vinegar it is then.
Vera

