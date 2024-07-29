Previous
Lightning stone by vera365
Lightning stone

Or Septarian stone - from Lake Michigan. 55 million years ago it used to be mud that cracked, and the cracks filled up with calcite.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Vera

@vera365
