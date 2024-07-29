Sign up
Previous
Photo 2227
Lightning stone
Or Septarian stone - from Lake Michigan. 55 million years ago it used to be mud that cracked, and the cracks filled up with calcite.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2661
photos
150
followers
72
following
610% complete
View this month »
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th July 2024 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
