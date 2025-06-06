Previous
Writing at the museum by vera365
Photo 2239

Writing at the museum

Took students to a museum today.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact