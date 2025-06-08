Previous
Run by vera365
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
615% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
looks good in mono
June 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So cool!
June 8th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
June 8th, 2025  
